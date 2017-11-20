Trump will drop ObamaCare individual mandate repeal to pass tax reform: Kellyanne Conway

Counselor to President Donald Trump Kellyanne Conway said President Trump would drop the individual mandate repeal in the Senate plan, in order to pass tax reform.

“We just want to make sure everybody understands the president has never wavered a moment on repealing, replacing ObamaCare and that individual mandate is a tax,” Conway told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria.”

On Sunday, Trump tweeted: “Republican Senators are working very hard to get Tax Cuts and Tax Reform approved. Hopefully it will not be long and they do not want to disappoint the American public!”

Republican Senators are working very hard to get Tax Cuts and Tax Reform approved. Hopefully it will not be long and they do not want to disappoint the American public! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2017

Conway added the administration aims to have a bill on the president’s desk before Christmas, but expects to revisit health care next year.

“Right now we are very focused on getting tax cuts over the line this year,” she said.