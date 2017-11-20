Hillary Clinton is drunk on power she doesn’t have: Kennedy

Hillary Clinton has been whining endlessly since the election, and we know that wine is made from sour grapes as the bitterness drips from her lips.

She piped up over the weekend in a couple of interviews and back in Arkansas, surrounded by all the hayseeds she hates, to tell people gathered to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her husband's election how the current president is, like, so obsessed with her.

Somebody told me, right! She's so obsessed with him it's no wonder there is a concerted effort within the Democratic Party to shiv her, bleed her dry and make her go away. But she won't. She keeps popping up like a zit, and no matter how much literary Clearasil Donna Brazile and Joe Biden slather on her reputation, she won't take the hint.

Even Clinton bestie, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, did her best to sound the Hillary death knell by saying - outright- Bill Clinton should've resigned after the Lewinsky scandal. Hillary thinks if she keeps harping on Russia and Wisconsin voter ID laws, she'll magically become president.

Democrats want her to go away so they can rebuild the party she rigged and wrecked, but Republicans would be delighted to use her as a losing punching bag for one more satisfying cycle.

President Trump tweeted this:

"Crooked Hillary Clinton is the worst and biggest loser of all time. She just can't stop which is so good for the Republican Party. Hillary get on with your life and give it another try in 3 years!"

He's echoing Republican dreams and the Democrats’ worst nightmare. The sad thing is Hillary is drunk on power she doesn't have, and even though it's 4 a.m. and she's getting kicked out of the bar, she'll never leave.

