Diversity Visa Lottery program doesn't represent US interests: Kansas Secretary of State

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach on Monday said there’s no national interest behind the Diversity Immigrant Visa program and that it will take an act of Congress to end the green card program.

Continue Reading Below

“With these lottery winners, there is zero national interest and yet we are taking on the risk that we are going to admit yet another terrorist to the lottery,” Kobach said during an interview with FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs.

President Trump is calling for an end to the immigration program, the process through which the New York City terror attack suspect entered the country.

“I am going to ask Congress to immediately initiate work to get rid of this program, Diversity Lottery. [The program] sounds nice, it is not nice, it is not good. It hasn't been good and we have been against it," Trump said during a White House Cabinet meeting last Wednesday.

The green card lottery program offers around 50,000 visas per year from countries where there is a low rate of immigration to the United States.

“With other green cards that we give out, usually there is a national interest that we need someone to fill that job or they have a valuable skill or were reuniting a U.S. citizen with his family,” Kobach said.