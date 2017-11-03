President Trump won't agree to 22% corporate tax rate: Gary Cohn

DEVELOPING: National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn weighs in on the Republican’s tax reform plan, which they’ve signaled could be finalized and passed by 2018 on "Varney & Co."

Continue Reading Below

House Republicans unfurled the plan, called the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, in its entirety on Thursday, touting the legislation as a chance to grow the economy through increased jobs and lower taxes.

Some of the signature details in the plan include a reduction in the corporate tax rate from 35% to 20% and a simplification of the tax code, collapsing the number of tax brackets from seven to four. The tax brackets will be set at 12%, 25%, 35% and 39.6%.

If the bill passes, the GOP predicted it would provide a tax cut worth $1,182 for the average middle-income family of four.

“The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will deliver real relief for people in the middle [and] people who are also striving to get there,” House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) said during a press conference at the Capitol.