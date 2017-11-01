NYC terrorist: I would have went straight for him, Fmr. New York Ranger says

On Tuesday, Sayfullo Saipov drove a rental truck down a bicycle path in downtown New York City killing eight people and injuring nearly a dozen.

Continue Reading Below

Former New York Ranger Sean Avery on Wednesday said that he would have went after the NYC terrorist if he was in the vicinity.

“We just have this mentality as athletes that we’re untouchable and I think it’s a dangerous mindset at times and you always have to be checking yourself,” he told FOX Business’ Kennedy on “Kennedy.”

When fleeing the scene, Saipov was carrying what turned out to be a paintball gun and a pellet gun, before being shot by police.

Avery said because of his “bulletproof” mentality, he would have approached the terrorist regardless of how dangerously armed he looked at the time.

“I would have went straight for him and the problem is when I get on top of him, it’s dangerous. I fear for the guy that does that when I’m in the neighborhood,” he said.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Avery recently wrote a memoir called Ice Capades, which highlights the hockey player’s career on and off the ice.