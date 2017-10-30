Manafort indictment: Lewandowski speculates on leaker of information

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski discussed the indictment against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his longtime business partner Rick Gates, telling the FOX Business Network’s Charles Payne on “Varney & Co.,” “If Paul Manafort did something in 2006, a decade before he was brought on as a volunteer to the Trump campaign, then he should be accountable for that.”

But according to Lewandowski, the charges against them are completely unrelated to the Trump campaign or the allegations of collusion with Russia.

“He [Manafort] and his associate Rick Gates have now been indicted on 12 counts of money laundering and probably tax evasion and other things which have absolutely nothing to do with the campaign, have nothing to do with the Russia investigation and have nothing to do with the president.”

Lewandowski says the charges facing Manafort and Gates should be viewed “independent of the president because the president had nothing to do with coordination, collusion, or cooperation with Russia. Nobody did at the campaign that I’m aware of.”

When asked about the timing of the news, in the midst of Republicans’ efforts to push through a tax reform plan that could potentially make or break the party, Lewandowski responded, “I don’t believe in coincidences. What we do know is that we had information leaked out on a Friday night to a news network about the indictments that were coming. I believe that’s a felony if you leak out information, that had to come from somewhere inside the Mueller team, most likely.”

Lewandowski then raised concerns it may be part of a plan to chip away at the Trump administration’s future success.

He added that there should be an investigation into the Clintons’ connections to Russia instead.

“What we now see is that the real collusion that potentially took place was between the DNC, the Clinton campaign and Russia and nobody wants to talk about it.”