Benghazi survivor Mark Geist: Niger attack is not Trump's Benghazi

Florida Congresswoman Frederica Wilson (D) is calling the ambush in Niger that left four U.S. soldiers dead "Trump's Benghazi."

Wilson took to Twitter on Sunday saying, "Niger is @realDonaldTrump's Benghazi. He needs to own it.”

Mark Geist, who survived the Benghazi terrorist attack in 2012, explained why Wilson’s comparison between the two incidents is inaccurate.

“I don’t see how there’s any comparison other than they occurred on the same continent. That’s about the closest you can come,” Geist told FOX Business’ Elizabeth MacDonald.

The coordinated attack against two United States government facilities in Benghazi, Libya by members of an Islamic militant group killed U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other U.S. nationals.

Geist said there’s a major distinction to drawing parallels between what occurred in Niger and the Benghazi controversy.

“You’ve got an ambassador and Sean Smith, his information officer and the security detail for the State Department who aren’t truly trained professional warriors, and in Niger we have a 12-man Special Forces detachment A-team,” he said.

The ’13 Hours’ co-author said lawmakers shouldn’t politicize tragic events involving the brave men and women who strap on their boots to protect the country.



“We’re willing to make that sacrifice. That’s why you are in this special operations community, and to take that and try to turn into a politics thing just to get ten minutes of air time, I mean from where I come from, we call that all hat and no cattle,” he said.