Mainstream media elites are as contemptuous as ever: Stuart Varney

I've been away for a couple of days. I made a point of watching and reading the mainstream media. I thought that maybe, with the economy clearly doing much better, and 401k's going straight up, the media would be less harsh toward our president. More objective perhaps?

Forget it. The elites are as contemptuous as ever.

And they are using over-the-top language. That’s what struck me—the sheer venom the media unleashes against President Trump.

Did you catch this from The New York Times columnist Paul Krugman. The word “lies,” printed over and over again. He's referring, of course, to the president. Krugman makes a statistical argument. Perhaps he should remember the old maxim: "there are lies, damned lies, and then there are statistics."

When President Trump ended the illegal payments to insurance companies, leading Democrats called it "a spiteful act of vast, pointless sabotage.” The president was simply agreeing with a federal judge.

When the president stated the fact that federal workers couldn't stay in Puerto Rico "forever,” CBS News could barely contain its derision. A lot of head shaking—how could he say this—$29 billion committed to a bankrupt island which pays no federal income tax … 19,000 personnel on the ground.

Watching the performance of the mainstream media is, to say the least, annoying. Yes, I’ve been shouting at the TV again. It’s not just the way they cover what they think is the news, it’s what they don't cover. I didn't see much reporting on the economy—huge gains in consumer confidence, manufacturing expanding, the stock market on a tear— that’s all largely ignored. Why? Because the president is doing well in this area and the media doesn't want you to know.

Maybe the left should listen to Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate. He says the party could lose to President Trump in 2020 if they "overdo it" and become too liberal.

The same could be said of the media: you will keep losing credibility, if you "overdo it" with your contempt.

Too late—the media has "overdone it" already.