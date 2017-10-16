McConnell's future as majority leader depends on delivering victories for Trump: Dobbs

President Trump today is giving one of the D.C. swamp's leading creatures a great big old bear hug. It's a term of art on Wall Street, when a company offers to pay way too much to buy a company not up for sale.

Continue Reading Below

The president apparently forgiving all and embracing, only figuratively of course, the majority leader during an impromptu news conference in the Rose Garden.

The president extolled Mitch McConnell's splendid qualities. McConnell extolling tax reform, rather than mere tax cuts.

Remember when McConnell back in august refused to take responsibility for the Senate's lack of accomplishments, instead blaming the president's "excessive expectations?" The president at the time said he was "very disappointed," and demanded the majority leader get to work.

But there they were today, together, the president saying they are closer than ever.

“My relationship with this gentleman is outstanding, has been outstanding. We are working very hard to get the tax cuts. We will continue to work hard to get the health care completed,” Trump said.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to underscore what the president said. We have the same agenda. We've been friends and acquaintances for a long time. We talk frequently,” McConnell said.

I love the fact that the president is trying, but McConnell has failed the president too many times, and used him badly in Alabama. He led him astray in the state's special election, led him to back establishment candidate Luther Strange, who judge Roy Moore beat like a mule in a runoff.

McConnell's future as majority leader depends on delivering victories for this president, and the senate has just 39 days left in session this year with a long list of things to accomplish.

In business and finance there's a saying that there's no such thing as an exorbitant price, only a price no one will pay. In politics, in this particular bear hug, in particular, McConnell's price may well be exorbitant.

There's another saying that comes to mind, and that is it's awfully hard to do business with bad people. In Washington, the president really doesn't seem to have much, if he's to do business at all on Capitol Hill.

