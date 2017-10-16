Coulter: 'Army of enablers, pimps & madams' is what Hollywood was for Weinstein

Author and conservative commentator Ann Coulter joined FOX Business to discuss how Hillary Clinton has compared President Trump to disgraced Hollywood film executive Harvey Weinstein.

In an interview with Britain’s “The Andrew Marr Show,” the former 2016 presidential candidate attempted to take the attention off Harvey Weinstein by calling President Trump a “sexual assaulter.”

“This kind of behavior cannot be tolerated anywhere, whether it's in entertainment, politics,” Clinton said. “After all, we have someone admitting to being a sexual assaulter in the Oval Office.”

Coulter said Clinton is not the only person making this comparison.

“They are all saying that – every single liberal. Tina Brown, who was Weinstein’s enabler for years, her big article was basically an attack on Trump. This is every liberal when he or she hears about a liberal sexual assault or instantly thinks of a right wing sexual assault that they are alleging,” Coulter told Ashley Webster on “Varney & Co,” and pointed out that there’s no evidence of Trump assaulting anyone.

“I hate to get waylaid since you ought to be talking about the liberal sexual assaults, and its massive army of enablers and pimps and madams, and that’s basically what the media and Hollywood was for Harvey Weinstein,” she said. “What Trump said, he was describing people like Harvey Weinstein, saying when you’re a star they let you do anything. They let you and then the famous line that leads to the hades, if he says they let you, it’s by definition not an assault.”

Meanwhile, the Clinton Foundation said it will not return contributions it received from Harvey Weinstein after using the money to fund charitable programs, while Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and a bevy of Democrats vowed to send the campaign donations to women’s charities and other groups that fight against sexual violence. However in Coulter’s opinion, the money is being reallocated to fund their campaigns.

“Contrary to what the headlines are reporting – Chuck Schumer is giving the money back – no don’t believe the headlines. They are not giving any of it back. They are giving it to other liberal groups that will then fund their campaigns like Planned Parenthood,” she said.