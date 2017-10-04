Equifax faces second grilling on Capitol Hill: LIVE Blog

Fmr. Equifax CEO Richard Smith (EFX) will sit for a second day of grilling. Today members of the Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs will question the executive who ran the company as 145 million customer accounts were compromised via a cyber hack.

Smith will also face tough questions on a multi-million dollar contract signed by the company to help the Internal Revenue Service prevent identity theft. The contract, reported by Politico, was finalized just last week.

