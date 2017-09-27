Trump’s tax reform plan will pass within 2.5 months, Grover Norquist says

Americans for Tax Reform President Grover Norquist on Wednesday said President Trump’s tax reform plan will pass within two-and-a-half months with or without Democratic support.

He explained how economic growth can be accomplished through Trump’s plan.

“It’s going to spend a month in the House, a month in the Senate and then be finished up in December. Going into the House and Senate negotiations, the central issues are agreed to; they’re going to take the corporate rate from 35% down to 20%. They are going to take the taxes on subchapter S corporations from as high as 40% down to 25%,” he told Fox Business’ Liz MacDonald on “Risk & Reward.”

“You do those two things, we will create millions of new jobs will turn the economy around,” he added.

Norquist believes that the Democrats won’t vote for Trump’s tax reform plan.

“There is no negotiating with the Democrats because we don’t need their votes and we’re not going to get their votes,” he said.

