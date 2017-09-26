NFL players have not disrespected the American flag, Drew Rosenhaus says

Sports agent Drew Rosenhaus on Tuesday said that President Trump is wrong to assume that NFL players are kneeling during the national anthem to be disrespectful to the American flag.

During a joint press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, President Trump commented on the NFL protests, saying, “I think it’s a very important thing for the NFL to not allow people to kneel during the playing of our national anthem, to respect our country and to respect our flag.”

Rosenhaus believes that Trump’s views are misguided and that no NFL player has made such assertions.

“Not a single NFL player has indicated that they are kneeling to be disrespectful in any way to the military, to the flag, to the anthem or to the principles of the United States of America,” he said on the FOX Business Network’s “Making Money with Charles Payne.”

Trump on Friday said that NFL players who kneel during the national anthem should be fired, but Rosenhaus feels the president made a mistake in singling out these players.

“What’s beautiful about this country is that not everyone is going to agree with some of the things that are happening in the NFL and a lot of people including myself don’t agree with a lot of the things Donald Trump is saying about the National Football League,” he said. “What particularly angered many NFL players was that Donald Trump singled them out and said, one, they were SOB’s and two, that they should be fired.”

