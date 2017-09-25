Sayegh: We are unafraid to stand up for the American flag, the national anthem and all it represents

Tony Sayegh, Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Public Affairs, discussed President Trump’s comments on NFL anthem protests Monday on FOX Business’s Mornings with Maria.

When Maria Bartiromo asked why President Trump was not focusing on tax reform and North Korea, Sayegh blamed the media for dwelling on anthem protests.

“We are talking about tax reform, North Korea and a lot of important issues. I think the media has harped on this, in my opinion,” he said and added that after two Sunday morning show appearances Treasury Secretary Mnuchin was only questioned on tax reform once.

“I think what the president is saying is the owners should have a rule that players should have to stand in respect for the national anthem," Mnuchin said on ABC's ‘This Week.’ "This isn't about Democrats, it's not about Republicans, it's not about race, it's not about free speech. They can do free speech on their own time. That this is about respect for the military and first responders in the country."

Sayegh echoed Mnuchin’s sentiment, “Look, we are unafraid to stand up for the American flag, the national anthem and all it represents—and that’s people who have sacrificed so others can live their lives. People have sacrificed