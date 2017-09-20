Manafort wiretapping a campaign conduit for Hillary Clinton?

A new report claiming that former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort was wiretapped before and after the 2016 election could reinforce the president’s accusations that Barack Obama bugged Trump Tower during the 2016 campaign, according to Judge Andrew Napolitano.

“Donald Trump’s argument that he was being wiretapped, which was so loudly mocked and ridiculed, now appears to be absolutely true,” Judge Napolitano told the FOX Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo on Mornings with Maria.

On March 4, Trump claimed former President Obama had wiretapped Trump Tower in a series of tweets.

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Is it legal for a sitting President to be "wire tapping" a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Napolitano said it’s worth questioning the motives behind the alleged Manafort wiretapping.

“Was the wiretap for bonafide criminal investigatory purposes of Paul Manafort or was the wiretap a conduit to get to Hillary Clinton information about what Manafort and Trump were planning in the campaign?” he said.

Napolitano added, “If the latter, everybody in that chain should be indicted, including if he was involved – President Obama.”