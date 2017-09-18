Qatar does not support terrorism: Qatari Foreign Minister says

Accusing Qatar of supporting and funding terrorism, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates instituted a blockade of the country over three months ago. Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani told the FOX Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo on Mornings with Maria, “Qatar has been [a] very active player in the global coalition countering terrorism, which is under the leadership of the United States.”

Continue Reading Below

According to Al-Thani, the countries have failed to prove the allegations, “More than 100 days, they have failed to provide with any single evidence that Qatar is supporting terrorism.”

According to Al-Thani, the allegations make no financial sense, that Qatar would invest in the fight against terrorism and yet fund terrorist organizations as well.

“How I’m investing in both side[s] of the equation when I am fighting terrorism and investing billions in this and from the other hand, I’m supporting them to nurture them.”

Al-Thani alleged the blockade was really not about terrorism at all.

“It’s about [the] difference between Qatar and foreign policy with them, which seems they want to infringe [on] the sovereignty of this country and to undermine our decision-making process and impose foreign policy on Qatar, which cannot happen for any sovereign state.”

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Al-Thani reiterated the country’s opposition to terrorism.

“So, regarding… Muslim Brotherhood and all the terrorists and any terrorist organization, Qatar is not supporting.”

According to the foreign minister, Qatar’s economy is very good and has shown resilience during the blockade.

“The food and medicine supplies [have] been affected at the beginning, but Qatar have already find another alternative routes for that.”

