ESPN host is a ‘black supremacist,’ YouTube stars Diamond and Silk say

Pro-Trump YouTube stars Diamond and Silk on Thursday slammed ESPN “SportsCenter” host Jemele Hill for her controversial remarks against President Donald Trump on Twitter.

In multiple tweets earlier in the week, Hill called Trump a “white supremacist” and claimed that “his rise is a direct result of white supremacy.”

Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

“If she’s okay with spewing hate maybe that makes her a black supremacist,” Silk told FOX Business’ Liz MacDonald on “Risk & Reward.”

During a White House daily briefing on Wednesday, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters that Hill’s comments were a “fireable offense by ESPN.”

Hill apologized to ESPN late Wednesday via Twitter writing, “My regret is that my comments and the public way I made them painted ESPN in an unfair light. My respect for the company and my colleagues remains unconditional.”

So, to address the elephant in the room ... #Facts pic.twitter.com/RTrIDD87ut — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 14, 2017

While ESPN accepted the TV host’s apology, Diamond and Silk both believe Hill shouldn’t just apologize to the sports network, but to the president as well.

“She should also apologize to the president for calling him that derogatory name and she should step down because she didn’t even know or realize that her viewers were the millions of people that voted for President Trump. She should be fired or step down,” Diamond said.

