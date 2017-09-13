Darryl Strawberry on ESPN's Jemele Hill: Rally and support President Trump

Four-time World Series champion Darryl Strawberry joined FOX Business on Wednesday to discuss an ESPN anchor’s outburst on social media about President Trump.

Jemele Hill, co-host of the show “SportsCenter,” called the president a white supremacist and a bigot in a Twitter rant on Monday.

“I think no one should call anyone anything. President Trump, he’s a great man to me. He was always gracious to me. I really love him [and] his family. I was on his show and he’s always been kind to me,” Strawberry told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney of Varney & Co.

The Disney- (DIS) owned network issued a statement saying Hill’s comments “do not represent the position of ESPN.”

"We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate," ESPN said Tuesday.

The former New York Mets and New York Yankees player said Trump has a job to do and everyone should rally around in support of him.

“A lot of people say things because they have their own issues and they are hurting inside. When you point the fingers at someone else, you are pointing back at you. I never want to sit and point fingers at someone like the President of the United States,” Strawberry said.