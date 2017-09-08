David Clarke: Deadly force should be used against looters in disasters

Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke Jr. told FOX Business Network special dispensations should be made during a state of emergency to protect personal property.

“I have no sympathy whatsoever for looters. I can’t think of anything more disgusting than to take advantage of people when they are in a vulnerable situation,” he told Maria Bartiromo on Mornings with Maria on Friday.

Looting broke out in St. Martin after it was battered by Hurricane Irma. French and Dutch officials are sending additional law enforcement to the island to restore order, but in Clarke’s opinion government, officials and citizens should also be allowed to take matters into their own hands.

“You are going to need the citizens that stayed behind to help you protect some of that property. I have no problem with using deadly force against looters. Look we can sit up here and say, ‘It’s just a little property, it’s just a little looting, so what?’ Well I don’t feel that way in these situations and once order is restored and the state of emergency is lifted then we go back to our normal situation, which will be that you can’t use deadly force against property, but I think [in a] state of emergency, all bets are off,” he said.

Meanwhile, while “routine operations” continue, US Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has cancelled plans to carry out large nationwide immigration raids due to the hurricanes. Clarke said it’s necessary for ICE to conduct these things for the good of the nation.

“I’m tired of the crocodile tears about illegal immigrants and illegal aliens in the country and how we need to feel sorry for them and pity them, no we need to feel bad for Americans who can’t find work. We need to feel bad for Americans whose wages are depressed because of the issue of hiring illegal aliens for lower wage,” he said.

Clarke, now a spokesperson for pro-Trump super PAC America First Action, also discussed his new role. He said aides outside of the White House will have a “huge” impact.

“You have to have an inside army and you have to have an outside army. You have to have a two-front situation to deal with this resistance and when you’re on the inside, this is always the discussion with me. Where could I best serve this administration and this president? On the inside or on the outside?,” he said and added that he feels he can be a bigger help outside of the White House.