Trump’s tax plan will explode U.S. economic growth: Corey Lewandowski

President Trump met with Democrats Wednesday to seal a deal on the debt ceiling and Harvey aid. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan called the terms of the deal ‘disgraceful’ at a news conference prior to the president’s agreement with congressional Democrats. The deal is raising concerns Trump’s base will be upset with the president working with Democrats. However, former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski says Trump’s supporters will be happy that the president now has the freedom to focus on tax reform with the debt ceiling debate out of the way, telling the FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney, of Varney & Co., “I think what the base wants is very simple, they want a tax package in front of them. They want the fulfillment of the promises that he made on the campaign trail.”

Lewandowski explained that Trump’s tax plan includes three key parts.

“Repatriate the money coming in from overseas so we can get that money - it’s somewhere between $2 and $8 trillion, no one even knows how much is overseas, double the standard deductions for the middle-class working family… and then you’re cutting the corporate tax rate from somewhere between 35% all the way down to 15%.”

According to Lewandowski, the tax plan would be a major boost to the U.S. economy, telling Varney, “You do that the economy is going to explode.”

When Varney suggested the debt ceiling signaled a political realignment in Washington, D.C., Lewandowski responded, “I see a president who wants to get things done irrespective of party, a person who didn’t run as the party establishment, who’s been so fed up with a broken Washington that if he can work with Democrats or Republicans in a bipartisan fashion to get the right thing done for the country he’s willing to do that.”

Lewandowski is joining Harvard University’s Institute of Politics this fall semester as a visiting fellow along with former Kentucky Gov. Steven L. Beshear and civil rights attorney Cornell William Brooks.