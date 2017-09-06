DACA: Obama had 60 Democratic senators who failed to make it permanent law, Kellyanne Conway says

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump, responded to the media backlash over President Trump’s decision to end DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), reminding critics of the origins of the program.

“President Obama himself, if you look at his comments…from 2010 and 2011 talking about ‘it is Congress who makes the immigration laws,’ that is true. The Constitution does not support this and that President Obama’s memorandum from DHS at the time initiated this program and never intended it to be permanent,” Conway told the FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney on Varney & Co.

Conway then pointed out that the Democratic majority in the Senate at the time failed to act to make the program a law.

“When he had 60 Democratic Senators, Stuart, he did not, they did not take action. They could have taken action, they could have taken action if this was so important to them then to make it a permanent piece of the law.”

Conway then welcomed Congress to take action during the six month wind down of the program.

“Congress says they are going to act. They are welcome to act, after all, they are the ones that make the laws in this country. They failed to act for seven months, now they have six more months, that’s a total of more than a year and we’ll see what they do.”