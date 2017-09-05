Dobbs: Congress has yet to accomplish anything this year

A few thoughts now as the Republican leaders, hapless, gutless and clueless Congress returns to work after a month-long recess—a recess from months of inactivity and failure.

Continue Reading Below

Why would anyone, anyone at all, for a moment believe that this congregation of soulless political sellouts could even begin to actually do responsible grown-up work?

These artless, heartless louts are the ones who chose [Sen.] Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and [Rep.] Paul Ryan, R-Wis., to lead them, with a little help from the Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable. And you and I elected these louts who've let down the country in almost every conceivable manner. And now they're what we have to fund billions of dollars in relief for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. God knows these Republicans are incapable of actually passing a budget, not even controlling all three branches of government. We'll have to cross our fingers these geniuses by the names of Ryan, [Kevin] McCarthy, McConnell and the rest can actually raise the debt ceiling, avoid a government shutdown, repeal Obamacare—as unlikely as that is—fix health care, pass tax reform and pass responsible immigration law and border security.

Who do these fools think they're kidding? They are a congregation of know nothings, and would know even less if they didn't believe everything corporate America's lobbyists feed them every day. Perhaps we shouldn't worry too much—the House is in session only 12 days this month, the Senate, 17.

Congress has yet to accomplish anything this year. GOP leaders have spent more time fighting and insulting the people's president than for the national interest and the American people.

During the August recess, Speaker Paul Ryan repeatedly attacked President Trump, begging the president not to end DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), attacking the president's entirely appropriate and correct pardon of Sheriff [Joe] Arpaio, and also claiming the president "messed up" in his Charlottesville response, even though even the left ultimately joined President Trump on the right side of history, acknowledging the evil of the leftist forces of Antifa, as well as the evil of white supremacists. As for Sen. Mitch McConnell, he blamed the president's "excessive expectations" for the majority leader's failures and publicly questioned whether the president can salvage his presidency.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

No wonder the latest Fox News poll shows voters have a far more favorable opinion of President Trump than they do of Ryan and McConnell. That same poll shows the president's approval rating nearly three-times higher than that of Congress. Ryan and McConnell aren't smart enough to yet comprehend that their subversion of the president is hurting them, and their colleagues, much more than the president, who seems to strengthen by the day. Even Dimms like [Sen. Chuck] Schumer, D-N.Y., and [Rep. Nancy] Pelosi, D-Calif., have lessened their toxic rhetoric, and seem mannered in comparison to Ryan, McConnell and the pack of mediocrities who support them.