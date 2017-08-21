Pope Francis calls on countries to put migrant rights above national security concerns

Pope Francis Monday pushed for countries to be more welcoming to migrants saying that migrants’ rights trump national security concerns. 'Green Card Warrior' author Nick Adams reacted to the Pope’s comments telling the FOX Business Network’s Ashley Webster on Varney & Co., “I think that the Pope has forgotten about the fortifications that are all around the Vatican. Admittedly, he didn’t build them himself, but they are there.”

Adams then raised concerns about the potential link between the migrant crisis in Europe and terrorist attacks such as the one in Barcelona.

“When he comes out and he says something like the personal safety of potential migrants are more important than national security concerns, surely there’s a television in the Vatican. Surely he saw what happened in Barcelona just a few days ago and it’s very difficult to wrap my head around all of this.”