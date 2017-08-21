Afghanistan by the numbers: Inside the 16-year conflict

In October 2001, President George W. Bush announced Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF) which began with U.S. military forces deployed to Afghanistan to combat the global war on terrorism. The action was in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of thousands of innocent Americans.

In December 2014, after 13 years of combat operations, President Obama announced the end of OEF. In 2015, Secretary of Defense Hagel announced that the U.S. mission in Afghanistan would focus on training, advising, and assisting Afghan security forces and designated it as Operation Freedom's Sentinel (OFS).

On Monday evening President Trump will address the nation to outline his strategy for the region. FOX Business takes a look at the numbers behind one of the longest military conflicts in U.S. history.

Troops Deployed

The U.S. first deployed troops to Afghanistan in 2001. Troop levels peaked at 100,000 in 2011. The U.S. currently maintains approximately 8,400 military personnel in Afghanistan, 2,000 of which are fighting al Qaeda and ISIS in the region, according to the Department of Defense and the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction.

The Ultimate Sacrifice

There have been 2,260 deaths and more than 20,000 wounded since the U.S. first sent troops to Afghanistan, according to the DOD.

Cost of Freedom

Since 2001, the United States has obligated an estimated $714 billion for its efforts in Afghanistan, according to the most recent data available, which includes an estimated $110 billion obligated for relief, reconstruction, and civilian operations, according to a report from the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction.

Bin Laden Bounty

Osama Bin Laden, the mastermind of the 9/11 terror attacks, is found hiding in Pakistan and killed in a U.S. special operations raid. Fox contributor Rob O’Neill is a former Navy SEAL best known for delivering the shot than killed Bin Laden. The U.S. government had reportedly offered a $25 million reward for information related to Bin Laden’s whereabouts.

Sources compiled from Fox News research.