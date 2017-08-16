Sanctuary cities defying federal law is 'legally indefensible,' says Jay Sekulow

Jay Sekulow, chief counsel for the American Center for Law and Justice, said Wednesday sanctuary cities refusing to comply with federal law is “legally indefensible.”

“The federal government has the right to utilize its authority to make sure cities are in compliance with federal law,” he told Melissa Francis on FOX Business’ “After the Bell.”

Sekulow’s comments come after Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke Wednesday afternoon in Miami about sanctuary cities, saying they will not receive federal funding until they comply and reaffirm their commitment to federal immigration laws.

Sekulow, who also serves as President Trump’s lawyer, agreed with Sessions’ remarks, saying they make “absolute sense.”

“[The sanctuary cities are] going to apply the federal law. For cities not complying with federal law, including sanctuary cities, they will not be eligible for funding. That is not a hard constitutional issue,” Sekulow said.

Additionally, Sekulow commented on the FBI’s decision to reopen the watchdog group’s Freedom of Information Act request into the tarmac meeting between former Attorney General Loretta Lynch and former President Bill Clinton that took place in June 2016.

“The reality is, the FBI is now going to have to come clean on this subject. It is not something they have wanted to do … the American people have the right to know. So far the courts have agreed with us,” he said.