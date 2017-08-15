As Trump CEOs bail, these executives are staying put

President Trump’s American Manufacturing Council has lost several of its high-profile members since last Saturday amid the backlash surrounding Trump’s handling of the violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“For every CEO that drops out of the Manufacturing Council, I have many to take their place,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. “Grandstanders should not have gone on. JOBS!”

Trump drew bipartisan criticism earlier this week after he initially failed to condemn by name the white supremacist groups that participated in the rally. Protest-related violence killed one protester and injured more than a dozen others.

Scot Paul, president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing, became the fourth business leader to leave the council on Tuesday, announcing on Twitter that he resigned “Because it’s the right thing for me to do.”

Paul followed Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier, Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank and Intel CEO Brian Krzanich, each of whom left the council on Monday.

A list of the business leaders who have either opted to remain on Trump’s American Manufacturing Council or have yet to publicly reveal their intention can be found below.

Andrew Liveris, Dow Chemical Company

Bill Brown, Harris Corporation

Michael Dell, Dell Technologies

John Ferriola, Nucor Corporation

Jeff Fettig, Whirlpool Corporation

Alex Gorsky, Johnson & Johnson

Greg Hayes, United Technologies

Marilynn Hewson, Lockheed Martin

Jeff Immelt, General Electric

Jim Kamsickas, Dana Inc.

Rich Kyle, The Timken Company

Thea Lee, AFL-CIO

Denise Morrison, Campbell Soup Company

Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing

Doug Oberhelman, Caterpillar

Michael Polk, Newell Brands

Mark Sutton, International Paper,

Inge Thulin, 3M

Richard Trumka, AFL-CIO

Wendell Weeks, Corning