North Korea vs. U.S.: Time for Trump to take military action?

The rhetoric continues to add to the tensions between North Korea and the U.S. President Trump warned threats from North Korea would be met with ‘fire and fury’, while North Korea claims it has missiles that could reach Guam.

The U.S. has tried sanctions, but former Navy SEAL Carl Higbie told the FOX Business Network’s Maria Baritromo, “Obviously sanctions haven’t worked.”

Though Higbie didn’t support a preemptive strike by the U.S., he did support a military response to North Korea’s missile tests.

“We can park three carrier strike groups off the coast, and I wrote about this in an Op-Ed this morning, and the next time he shoots a missile you shoot it down, the next time he shoots another missile you shoot that down and you blow up the installation that it came from and you continue to repeat this over and over again.”

Higbie says the military options need to be considered since sanctions and diplomacy have failed to be an effective solution.

“Unfortunately, I think it’s going to come to a show of force. It may be at the hands of our military, you know, blowing up many of their military installations. I hope that we don’t have to take it out on the people, because the people suffer so much and I wish we could avoid a conflict.”

According to Higbie, the U.S. can’t rely on China to help ease the tensions with North Korea.

“China is kind of stuck in a rock and a hard place. China doesn’t want America to go into North Korea because then they’d have U.S. troops on their border, so that’s one of the things they do not want. And also, they are worried about us sanctioning them or working against their banks and their system.”

But once the U.S. reacts to North Korea with a military response, Higbie says China will quickly change its tune.

“The first thing that’s going to happen is China’s going to come back to the table and say, ‘how can we help,’ once we take some sort of military action.”