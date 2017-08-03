Cutting corporate taxes will send tech flooding back to US, Heritage Foundation's Feulner says

The Heritage Foundation President Edwin Feulner said lowering the corporate tax rate will bring company cash piles sitting overseas back into America.

“It’s not only going to come back, it’s going to come flooding back,” Feulner told Stuart Varney during an appearance on FOX Business.

In his opinion, the prospect of corporate tax reform drove the Dow to 22,000 and decreasing the rate between 15% and 18% would drive economic growth.

“Seventy percent of that corporate tax that is currently being paid is being paid by real average Americans in the middle class. They are the ones that end up paying it. Companies don’t pay taxes, people pay taxes,” he said.