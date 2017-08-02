CNN's Acosta and Stephen Miller battle over Trump's immigration plan

White House senior policy advisor Stephen Miller and CNN’s Jim Acosta got into a heated exchange over President Trump’s immigration plan.

The clash began while Miller was briefing reporters Wednesday on Trump’s proposed changes to the green card application process.

“What you’re proposing or what the president’s proposing here does not sound like it’s in keeping with American tradition when it comes to immigration,” Acosta told Miller.

The CNN senior White House correspondent even quoted the Statue of Liberty “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses” and questioned whether Miller is changing the meaning of being an immigrant in the United States.

Miller responded by saying, “The Statue of Liberty is a symbol of liberty and lighting the world. It’s a symbol of American liberty lighting the world. The poem that you are referring to was added later is not actually part of the original Statue of Liberty.”

Watch the entire exchange in the video above.