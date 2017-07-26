White House leakers are senior people, says Scaramucci

Newly-appointed White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci said Wednesday evening he knows who is leaking information and will do whatever it takes to stop it.

“One of the big problems here that I'm discovering in the coms team is that senior people are really the guys doing the leaking and they ask junior people to leak for them,” he told Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

President Donald Trump selected the former Wall Street hedge fund manager to fill the post that had been vacant since May, when Mike Dubke resigned his post after just three months on the job.

Scaramucci also explained what would happen if a “civil war” breaks out among his staff in the communications department.

“We're going to let the people go if we have to,” he said. “[If] people are fighting internally, we have to dial that down. I don't think you can let people go per se, just for the sake of letting them go. I think you have to give people a chance, give them some level of amnesty to see if they'll stop and work together, but I will move very quickly if they cannot do that, because I have the president's authority to do so.”

