FBI investigating smashed hard drives from Wasserman Schultz IT worker's home, Pakistani brothers: Report

According to a report by The Daily Caller, the FBI has seized smashed hard drives from the home of an IT worker employed by Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.). And at the center of the investigation are three Pakistani brothers who have worked for Democratic lawmakers.

“The suspects in this probe are people who worked for a long time for Democratic members in the House… brothers named Imran Awan, Abid Awan and Jamal Awan and they are criminal suspects, they worked for, Imran worked for Debbie Wasserman Schultz for a long time,” Daily Caller investigative reporter Luke Rosiak told the FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney.

The large sums of money Imran Awan’s family received when he got the job with Schultz raised suspicions as well.

“Soon after this guy Imran started working for Debbie Wasserman Schultz all of his relatives appeared on the payroll and they collected $4 million, very unusual.”

According to Rosiak, one of the allegations against the brothers is that, “they were sending information to an offsite server and when you look into their backgrounds these guys have been accused of fraud repeatedly in civil lawsuits.”

Rosiak was surprised by Shultz’s reaction to the investigation, saying, “You would think that Debbie Wasserman Schultz would say, ‘I can’t believe my IT guy was allegedly hacking, I want him prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.’”

But Rosiak says Schultz has been fighting with the Capitol Police to get back one of her laptops.

“Instead, a laptop was separately seized from a House office building and she is blocking the Capitol Police from reviewing it…even threatening the Capitol Police with ‘consequences’ if he doesn’t give it back.”