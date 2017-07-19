Susan Rice private testimony: American public has the right to know, Judge Napolitano says

Former National Security Advisor Susan Rice and others are set to give closed-door testimony over allegedly “unmasking” Trump officials over Russian collusion during the 2016 election. Judge Napolitano joined FOX Business to discuss the fallout.

“I have been fuming for several days now that we have the right to know,” he said. “The American public has the right to know what Susan Rice did, what the Congress knows about her and what the Congress will do.”

Making the testimony private will allow members of Congress to leak information, in his opinion.

“We are going to hear [a] leaked…Democrat version which will make her look good [and] a Republican version which will make her look bad,” he said, adding that former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony allowed Americans to make their own judgment.

Also expected to testify: Former CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power.

“[Samantha Power] is the chief diplomat. She has nothing to do with national security. She doesn’t have the right to do any of the unmasking. We would like to know what she did from our own eyes and ears, not from the opinion of a member of Congress who will be leaking it,” he said.