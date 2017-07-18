Chaffetz rips GOP over health care failure: You can't get 50 people on one page?

Former Republican Congressman from Utah Jason Chaffetz called the Republican efforts to repeal ObamaCare a ‘total failure’ during an appearance on FOX Business Tuesday.

“I don’t know how you dress it up or make it anything other than the failure that it is,” he said.

Chaffetz, who resigned from Congress in June, added the Republican party failed to have a bill on President Trump’s desk before he was sworn in as promised.

“To be in July and have them say well we don’t know where 50 people could line up a vote—seriously that’s where we are at? Just get 50 and you can’t get 50 people on one page? That’s a total failure,” he said adding that the senate rule to get 50 votes is “weird” and “doesn’t make sense.”

In his opinion the Senate should vote every day to get health care reform passed.

“Starting next week take each individual component and put it up on the board and make a vote because there’s a lot of people that would vote for things that can actually pass,” he said.