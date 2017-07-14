Conservative campus events disrupted 3x more since Trump took office

The Young America’s Foundation, a conservative youth organization, has found that since Donald Trump took office the number of college events disrupted by protests has tripled.

Continue Reading Below

“It went from 15% of events being disrupted, tripled to 46%,” said National Chair for Young Americans for Freedom Grant Strobl.

Strobl says that now is the time that we need to be holding universities accountable for free speech, and that two bills are being proposed in Michigan to do just that.

He told FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney that the proposals would mandate universities to have a free speech policy that ensures students won’t be shielded from ideas that they find offensive. It also mandates that universities have free speech training during freshman orientation sessions.

“I think that’s great because God knows what universities are teaching in their freshman orientation programs as is,” said Strobl.