Dobbs: Obama Justice Dept is the most politically corrupt in U.S. history

A few thoughts now on what is inarguably the most politically corrupt department in the history of the American government.

I'm speaking of course, of the Obama Justice Department led by two attorneys general....Eric Holder, who ultimately became the first sitting cabinet officer ever to be cited for contempt of Congress and his successor Loretta Lynch. Who, according to the fired director of the FBI, obstructed justice in ordering [former FBI Director] James Comey to refer to the Clinton email investigation as a matter rather than an investigation. For the purpose of allowing the Clinton campaign to deny that the Democratic nominee was under federal investigation.

Today we learned of the prospect of additional corruption on the part of the Obama Justice Department. At issue, why AG Lynch went to almost unprecedented lengths to permit a Russian attorney to enter the country without a visa......long before meeting Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner not the first scandal to plague the agency.

That meeting took place on June 9th of last year....but it is unclear now not only why AG Lynch would have given her an extraordinary waiver of U.S. immigration laws, but how the Russian attorney could have been in the country five months after the so called immigration parole waiver expired.

The Senate Judiciary Committee now investigating Lynch's efforts to protect Hillary Clinton and the role of not only AG Lynch, but the fired FBI director as well.

There is much to learn about the collusion between the Russian attorney and the Obama administration, but the political motivations of the Obama DOJ are readily recognized...it's all about politics.....in fact... Of the more than $400 thousand in donations to Clinton and Trump during the election from DOJ employees... 97% went to Hillary Clinton.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller isn't even looking at the obvious misdeed of the Obama Justice Department itself..., and it is clear the Washington swamp will never be drained unless we the people demand the truth, and yes, justice.