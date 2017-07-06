LPGA's Natalie Gulbis mulls run for Congress

LPGA professional golfer Natalie Gulbis is considering taking a swing at politics with a potential congressional run in her home district in Nevada.

“That is very true. I am considering running for the third district of Nevada, somewhere where I’ve lived since I was 18 years old. I opened up a Boys & Girls Club there in 2010,” Gulbis told the FOX Business Network's Charles Payne.

One catalyst leading her to consider running is her opposition, incumbent Rep. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.).

“The person that’s currently holding the position, Jacky Rosen, after six months she’s already deciding to go another direction and run for Senate and that’s something that I’m not. I’m not a career politician, I come with an outside, positive perspective and really just want to serve the people of that district.”

According to Gulbis, because of her work with the Boys & Girls Club, education has become an important issue for her.

“Especially in my district education is huge. They don’t rank very high in education and for me that really touches on a very specific nerve.”

Along with education she sees health care as another pressing issue, telling Payne, “The hot topic and the hot button is health care, that’s something that directly affects all those employees who live in the district and they work on the Strip.”

