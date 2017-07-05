We have to ‘revolt’ against the political system we’ve had: Ron Paul

As Republicans continue with efforts to repeal and replace ObamaCare, former Rep. Ron Paul (R-Texas) weighed in, telling the FOX Business Network’s Dagen McDowell, “This isn’t just reversing ObamaCare, this is reversing a principle that government should be involved in our lives to the extent it is, especially in medical care and Republicans have never been good at that, they have expanded government medical care all along.”

But when McDowell said, “When you say ‘Republican principles,’ increasingly that is an oxymoron,” Paul responded: “One of my beefs over the years, and it continues to be, is that we have way too much bipartisanship and the bipartisanship is exactly what you’re talking about.”

According to Paul, there is little difference between Republicans and Democrats.

“They both believe in government medicine, spending these programs, they believe in the same foreign policy, they believe in the same monetary policy, they believe in the welfare system too.”

Paul sees it as a mistake for voters to expect big changes under Republican lawmakers, saying, “It’s very bipartisan and they pretend there’s this big difference, all we have to do is put the Republicans in and they’re going to cut taxes, cut spending, cut regulation, we’re going to go back to the free market and we’re going to obey the Constitution. Well, that’s a fallacy.”

Paul then asserted that America is due for a change to its political system.

“We just had the Fourth of July, I think we have to have a real revolution someday and revolt against the type of system that we’ve had. And I don’t think it’s just, you know, this administration or the last one, I think it’s happened for 100 years.”