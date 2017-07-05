We cannot, will not allow North Korea have a nuclear weapon: Sen. Strange

Sen. Luther Strange (R-Ala.) says the U.S. will do everything possible to prevent North Korea from developing a nuclear weapon. "I can tell you as a member of the Armed Services Committee, we cannot and will not allow North Korea to have a nuclear weapon or the capability of delivering it," Strange told the FOX Business Network. "So it was troubling what we saw yesterday and I’m glad to see our diplomatic efforts stepped up.”

Continue Reading Below

North Korea tested an intercontinental ballistic missile on the Fourth of July, raising concerns in Washington. “I think we still have to pursue the diplomatic avenues and I’m glad to see Secretary of State Tillerson coming up with a very strong statement in that regard,” Strange said.

Strange was asked about a joint statement from Russia and China seeming to suggest that the US bears some of the responsibility for the increased tensions, and calling for the US to stop military exercises with South Korea along with proposing North Korea declare a moratorium on missile testing. "I’m anxiously watching to see how the president does in his upcoming meeting with world leaders,” Strange said.