Illinois should be stripped of its name: Dobbs

FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs said Wednesday that Democratic policies are to blame for Illinois’s budget crisis.

“Democrats have controlled the state legislature for 14 straight years…given the unconscionable mess that Democrats made of Illinois, perhaps President Trump should just say ‘no, no bailout,’” he said.

Illinois could go down as the first U.S. state to have a “junk” credit rating, with $15 billion in unpaid bills.

Dobbs said the state should be stripped of its name for its irresponsible economic actions.

“Just leave a blank spot on the map for a while… We kick Illinois to the curb for a while and we wouldn’t even have to change the number of stars on the flag, at least for a while,” he said.

