Trump welcomes Indian PM Modi; investment & trade on the agenda

President Donald Trump is hosting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House Monday, where trade and immigration tensions could dampen a potentially fruitful economic discussion between the leaders of the world’s largest democracies.

India, one of the world’s fastest growing economies, offers huge economic opportunities for American manufacturers. In 2017, the country’s economy is expected to grow by 7.2 percent, according to the World Bank. On Monday, retired four-star U.S. Army Gen. Jack Keane told FOX Business that the U.S. will likely announce a $2 billion unmanned surveillance aircraft deal with the country. This comes as Lockheed Martin (LMT) seeks a government contract to build F-16 fighter jets for the Indian air force.

One issue that could be tense for the pair is President Trump’s focus on reforming the United States’ H-1B visa program. Indian technology firms are a big beneficiary of the program, but Trump issued an executive order in April designed to review how the program is impacting American workers and whether companies are exploiting loopholes and undercutting the domestic labor force.

The United States also had a $24 billion trade deficit with India in 2016, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and so far this year has racked up a deficit worth $7 billion.

Ahead of his meeting at the White House, Prime Minister Modi took part in a gathering with U.S. CEOs Sunday, focusing on economic cooperation between the two large global economies. The Indian Prime Minister tweeted a picture of the group after the meeting Sunday.

Interacted with top CEOs. We held extensive discussions on opportunities in India. pic.twitter.com/BwjdFM1DaZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2017

Among the CEOs in attendance were Mastercard (MA) CEO Ajay Banga, JPMorgan (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon, Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook, Amazon (AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos and Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson.

“The meeting with Prime Minister Modi today was very productive and I appreciated the opportunity to discuss ways we can strengthen the ties between our two countries,” Hewson said in a statement Sunday. “Lockheed Martin has a strong history of working in partnership with Indian government and industry to deliver products and technologies that support national security for India and the region, while generating economic benefit and jobs in U.S. and India.”

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos tweeted that he was “excited” about continued opportunities to work with India on economic projects Sunday.