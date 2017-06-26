Loretta Lynch faces possible felony if alleged DNC emails exist: Judge Napolitano

Judge Andrew Napolitano says former Attorney General Loretta Lynch could be facing jail time for obstruction of justice if emails to former DNC chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Shultz reportedly about furthering DNC interests surface.

“It is alleged, this document has not seen the light of day yet, if it exists that there is one or several emails between Debbie Wasserman Shultz and Loretta Lynch concerning the behavior that Loretta Lynch will take to further the DNC interests while Mrs. Lynch was the Attorney General, that if it happened, would be misconduct in office,” he said.

Napolitano classifies this as a felony, which is equivalent to an obstruction of justice charge.

“Depending on what they charge her with, it could be five to ten years, it’s very serious, it’s the equivalent of obstruction of justice.”