Fiorina urges Trump to make the case for GOP health care plan

Senate Republicans are expected to roll out a draft of their health care bill Thursday, but former presidential candidate Carly Fiorina says health care reform goes way beyond politics.

“Health care is very personal to people...most people aren’t concerned about the political back and forth and who’s winning or who’s losing a vote,” Fiorina said during an exclusive interview with the FOX Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo.

The former HP CEO said Americans are worried about whether they can obtain health care.

“The second that bill passes which may be a first step in health care reform, not the last step… I hope the President and every Republican will go out and sell the plan. What’s in it? What does it mean for an American family? Not what does it mean for them politically in Washington D.C.,” she said.

Fiorina says President Trump can also tackle political divisiveness through reform.

“I wish, honestly he would talk as much or more about how the health-care reform bill is really going to help Americans and how tax reform will get the economy going even more strongly because those are unifying issues around which he can build support,” she said.

Even though Fiorina came up short in the 2016 presidential election, she said Thursday she would consider running again.

“It was a privilege to run for President. I do believe in a citizen government. I think we need more citizen’s to step up and run for public office and so I certainly would consider it... I will remain politically engaged for sure,” she said.