Amazon, Apple CEOs among Trump's tech guests for White House meeting Monday

Some of America’s top tech CEOs are expected to meet with President Donald Trump on Monday in the inaugural meeting of the American Technology Council (ATC).

Many of these executives have publicly denounced the administration's positions on policies such as immigration and climate change in recent months.

Leaders expected Monday include: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, IBM CEO Ginni Rometty, Oracle CEO Safra Catz and Alphabet Chairman Eric Schmidt. Along with the president, senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner is also expected to participate, according to Axios and Politico. Topics may range from ways the federal government can better use information technology to policies on H-1B visas.

The American Technology Council was established by an executive order in May. The primary function of the ATC is to “coordinate the vision, strategy, and direction for the Federal Government's use of information technology and the delivery of services through information technology,” as well as to “coordinate advice to the President related to policy decisions and processes regarding the Federal Government's use of information technology and the delivery of services through information technology.”

President Trump has been a vocal critic of the government's antiquated computer systems and has complained that the nation is an easy target for cyber attackers.

"We have a computer system in this country that’s 40 years old, so when you hear we are hacked … we are like easy targets,” Trump said, addressing the press after a meeting with business leaders at the White House in April. The president added that “the cost of maintaining our computers is a number that is so high, it’s not even a believable number.”

Trump signed an executive order in May in an effort to strengthen the cybersecurity of the nation’s aging federal networks and critical infrastructure. One area of focus would be moving to more secure services like the cloud.

“We have got to move to the cloud and try to protect ourselves instead of fracturing our security posture,” Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert said during a White House press briefing following the signing. “If we don’t move to shared services -- we have 190 agencies that are all trying to develop their own defenses against advanced protection and collection efforts … if we don’t move to secure services and shared services, we’re going to be behind the eight ball for a very long time.”