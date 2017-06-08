Comey made a fool out of himself at hearing, says FBI's Kallstrom

Former FBI Assistant Director James Kallstrom on Thursday said he doesn’t believe James Comey and that the former FBI director made a “fool” out of himself during the Senate Intelligence Committee testimony.

In an interview on the FOX Business Network’s After the Bell, Kallstrom said Comey chose to “dance with the devil” and was not up for the task to handle the Hillary Clinton E-mail Investigation.

“On that day, he should have seriously considered resigning because you don’t conduct major investigations by calling it something else. You don’t conduct major investigations by not impaneling a grand jury because then you cannot compel any kind of testimony or get search warrants,” he said.

On Thursday, former FBI Director James Comey revealed that former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch told him to downplay the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails

“At one point the attorney general had directed me not to call it an investigation, but instead to call it a matter, which confused me and concerned me,” Comey told members of the Senate Intelligence Committee in reference to his statements about the investigation during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Kallstrom said Loretta’s instructions to call the investigation of Clinton’s emails a “matter” is obstruction of justice.

“It was obstruction when President Obama said publically on numeral occasions there is no evidence to investigate Hillary Clinton. They have nothing. He said that numerous of times,” he said.

Robert Mueller, who served as FBI director for the Bush and Obama administrations from 2001 to 2013, has been appointed to fold the investigation into the Russia probe.

Kallstrom finds the decision to point a special counsel as “weak” and said Comey’s relationship with Mueller is problematic.

“The problem with Bob Mueller being involved here is he’s got a 25-year close friendship with Comey. I mean what’s that about. I mean that’s a clear conflict of interest if he goes there and looks at Comey’s activities while he was director,” he said.