Sen. Ted Cruz: Trump's air traffic control plan is a 'win-win' for Democrats and Republicans

In a first on FOX Business interview, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) discussed why he supports President Trump’s plan to privatize the nation’s air traffic control system.

“This issue on substance should be a no-brainer. Number one, it’s about jobs… and when it comes to aerospace and airlines in Texas, there are over a 130,000 jobs in Texas that depend on the airline industry and aerospace,” he told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto.

Cruz explained the benefits of modernizing the air traffic control system in the U.S.

“By modernizing air traffic control, you know there are about 60 countries across the globe that have done this, what you see is cost going down, you see waiting times going down, you see increased safety,” he said.

The former presidential candidate believes that Trump’s air traffic control plan is a “win-win” for both Republicans and Democrats.

“Not only do those of us who value jobs and lowering costs and increasing wages, not only is this idea supported by pro free market people, but also by folks who are on the left. Folks are very unhappy about the president pulling out of the Paris climate deal, they should be thrilled about the President’s leadership today on air traffic modernization,” he said.

