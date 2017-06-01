On Our Radar

Leaving the Paris Accord would destroy family owned businesses and coal jobs: Fmr. NRG CEO

By Business Leaders FOXBusiness

Former NRG CEO David Crane and former Special Assistant to the Director of the FBI Amb. Howard Gutman on the President's decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement and what it means for businesses in America. video

The unintended consequences of pulling out the Paris climate agreement

Former NRG CEO David Crane on Thursday said leaving the Paris climate agreement would negatively impact small businesses in the U.S.

“The distributed solar industries in the United States where a lot of these 500,000 renewable jobs have been created are companies that are family owned and they were HVAC contractors or roofers. And they got into the home solar industry giving them another high value and this doesn’t help them,” he told FOX Business’ Liz Claman.

Crane is skeptical that leaving the Paris accord will actually help the American coal industry.

“It’s not even clear that the American coal companies benefit from this because they might just get black balled in the international market from the 194 countries that are a part of this. So I don’t think this is a job creator at all, I think this is a job destroyer,” he said.

President Trump shares a different view. In announcing the decision to leave the Paris accord on Thursday, he touted the opening of new U.S. mine set for later this month.

