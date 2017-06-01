Farage on being named person of interest in FBI probe: It's total hysterical rubbish

Nigel Farage may have been named as a person of interest in the FBI’s Trump collusion investigation, but the former UK Independence Party leader says he’s “laughing” it off.

“Let’s just face up to one simple fact,” Farage told the FOX Business Network's Stuart Varney. “The liberal elites could not cope with Brexit, [they] were beside themselves with the election of Donald Trump.”

Farage says those "elites" are lashing out because they have no one else to blame for their political losses in 2016.

“They have to find a conspiracy theory that fits and it must be that the Russians have set the whole thing up so suddenly I am at the center of an international spider web as if I’m somehow between Putin, Trump and Julian Assange,” he said.

He called the claims an example of fake news.

“It is total hysterical rubbish, I’ve never even been to Russia, I’ve had no business dealings in Russia, I had nothing to do with Russia whatsoever. This is the liberal elite who are bad losers who are trying to find a way out,” he said.