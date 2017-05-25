Gingrich: Abolish the CBO and daily briefings

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich wants to put an end to the Congressional Budget Office and the White House daily press briefings.

“Abolish [the] CBO. It is totally destructive. It is totally dishonest. It was unbelievably wrong about ObamaCare. Go back and pull up how wrong they were. Let’s assume they are equally wrong about the Republican bill,” Gingrich told the FOX Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo.

Despite this, he added that Republicans will be able to pass tax and health care reform.

Meanwhile, President Trump is in Brussels, Belgium on his fourth stop of his first trip overseas as Commander in Chief. While Gingrich hails the nine-day trip as historic, he said the mainstream media is missing out on its meaning.

“Here is the President of the United States laying out 58 leaders from across the Arab world and north Africa – here’s what we have to do as partners to defeat evil…For a first trip, remember the last two presidents; I think one went to Mexico and one went to Canada – that was their first trip. This president said ‘no, let’s be historic, let’s try to do the real thing,’” he said.

In his opinion, cutting out the daily press briefing would help Trump regain focus on domestic policy issues.

“If he is as disciplined at home as we have seen him be on this trip, if he decides to focus on big things, if they cut out the daily briefings which are totally destructive—notice that there aren’t daily briefings on this trip—you don’t have a place for the elite media to come in and destroy everything,” he said.

Gingrich was also asked whether he would accept a position as the White House chief of staff, to which he responded: “the major changes in the White House [are] for President Trump to decide.”