Condoleezza Rice: The Road to Peace Must Include Moscow

Condoleezza Rice, former secretary of state under George W. Bush, said despite a pending investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, it’s important for the two countries to put aside their differences.

“We have problems with Russia and Ukraine. We have problems with Russia threatening our allies. We have problems with apparent reports that Russians are now supporting or arming the Taliban in Afghanistan, and so with that backdrop it’s really important to get together with the Russian foreign minister to send strong messages about what’s acceptable and what isn’t,” Rice said during an interview on the FOX Business Network’s Mornings with Maria.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will travel to Russia on Wednesday and meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss the ongoing crisis with Syria. Rice, who established the “Transformational Diplomacy” initiative to revive American foreign policy – especially in the Middle East during her term – said the “road to peace is unfortunately going to have to include Moscow and their interest.”

“The fact is that when the Russians decided to use military force there, they gave themselves leverage that we don’t have, having decided not to do that,” she said.

Rice, who was also the first female African-American secretary of state, urged the U.S. and Russia to find common ground on North Korea.

“Nobody wants a reckless North Korean leader with long-range nuclear [armed] missiles,” she said, adding, that if these missiles could reach Alaska, they could reach Vladivostock, Russia.