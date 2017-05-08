GOP Lawmaker's Health Care Bill Asks, 'Does It Pass the Jimmy Kimmel Test?'

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) is proposing his own health care bill with one question in mind -- does it pass the Jimmy Kimmel test?

“Our bill is more set up to achieve President Trump’s goals and...to lower premiums—that’s a huge thing for middle America and at the same time what I call the Jimmy Kimmel test,” Cassidy said during an appearance on the FOX Business Network.

The late-night talk show host defended ObamaCare and begged for more affordable health care during a monologue last week, after opening up about his newborn son’s serious heart defect.

Cassidy, who is also a physician, said unlike the House bill, his proposal guarantees patients get the care they need.

“If someone has a pre-existing condition, would she have the coverage for herself or her family member that would allow her to get the care she needs? Lower premiums, but again, Jimmy Kimmel test, can you provide access to the care that’s needed? We can do that -- obviously it takes money. The house bill uses that money for tax reform, Cassidy-Collins uses it for that particular patient,” he said.